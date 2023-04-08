Award-winning Yorkshire Centre for Wellbeing in Harrogate can trace its roots to the Jane Fonda era

The brain child of Anne-Marie Burford, since it was launched in 2003 on Duchy Road in Harrogate, the award-winning Yorkshire Centre for Wellbeing has been offering classes in Yoga, Pilates, Meditation, Tai Chi and Ayurvedic Lifestyle and Diet Consultation, amongst other holistic therapies.

Anne-Marie Burford said: "I actually founded the centre in 1987- in the Jane Fonda era!

"We must be the longest standing independent well being centre in the area.

Anne-Marie Burford, founder of the award-winning Yorkshire Centre for Wellbeing on Duchy Road in Harrogate.

"I may also be the longest standing teacher of wellbeing in Harrogate, certainly one of the longest standing.

"I started teaching in the early 1980s initially as a school teacher and then a wellbeing teacher working in GP practice and then in the community. "

The Yorkshire Centre for Wellbeing is not only independent, it's also a genuine family affair.

As well as the expertise of Anne-Marie, husband Chris is the Tai Chi teacher while son James is increasingly taking over the running of the centre.

To mark its birthday, this renowned centre of excellence is holding a Join The Community event on Sunday, April 16.

Starting at 12.30pm, there's not only an invitation to explore the facilities, guests will also be treated to afternoon tea, cakes, bubbles and live music.

Not to forget free pop-up classes.

Anne-Marie has always been keen to make sure the centre on Duchy Road engages with the wider community, something which became important during Covid and lockdown.

"During the pandemic we found it was particularly important to build on the social and community aspect of the centre,” she said.

"Indeed, that is still the case as many people are still suffering from the after effects of the pandemic.

"We hold monthly social events such as our walk for wellbeing, shared lunches, and social evenings.

"We take an active role in supporting the Ukraine whether through our charity coffee morning or enabling Ukrainian refugees to join us free of charge for classes.”

Yorkshire Centre for Wellbeing also offers yoga retreats at home and internationally.

