Assisted dying: Hospice CEO calls for fairer funding first

The Chief Executive of Harrogate’s hospice is calling for fairer funding following MPs decision to progress the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, which seeks to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales.

Tony Collins, who leads the local charity, says that an increase in statutory funding for palliative care is essential for true choice on assisted dying.

With hospices across the country currently chronically unfunded, he argues that freedom when facing a terminal illness will only be possible if high quality palliative care is as equally available as ending one’s life.

Tony says: “At the centre of all we do at Saint Michael’s is our commitment to putting people first, respecting their dignity, autonomy and the choices they make at the end of their life.

Saint Michael's Hospice in Hornbeam Park

“We understand that, if the law changes, some individuals with a terminal illness may choose assisted dying. Others will continue to choose high quality palliative care.

“But choice only exists when both options are truly available to all people. Right now, that isn’t the case.

“Already, 100,000 people across the country are not able to receive the hospice care they need to live with the complex challenges of terminal illness. This is set to rise by over 40% by 2040.

“Despite this growing demand, one in five hospices is already being forced to cut services due to inadequate funding.

Tony Collins, Chief Executive of Saint Michael's Hospice

“In our own communities, we are doing all we can to continue to be there for people, so no one is left to face terminal illness alone.

“Thanks to the drive and dedication of our team, we’re not only meeting but exceeding our target to care for 50% more people each year.

“We’re extremely grateful to our supporters whose support through events, donations and gifts in wills helps to provide 75% of the income our charity needs to provide our services.

“But without more statutory funding in the future, this simply won’t be sustainable to meet increasing demand.

“As Parliament considers legislation on assisted dying, the principle of freedom is frequently cited. But freedom of choice is only meaningful if people are equally free to access excellent end-of-life care. No one should feel pressured into ending their life because they lack adequate support.

“Legalising assisted dying without ensuring universal access to high quality palliative care creates a dangerous imbalance. We have a moral duty to ensure that decisions about life and death are grounded in genuine preference not in fear, pain, or a sense of being a burden.

“We cannot give the legal right to assisted dying without the equivalent right to high quality palliative care.

“We will work closely with all those involved in the detail of the legislation, providing our expertise and experience on death and dying. This includes working hard to advocate that vulnerable people are well-protected and safeguarded.

“We will continue to promote choice, safety and the best care possible for patients in the way that’s right for them. This includes campaigning for an increase in government funding, from our current 25% level to a fairer and more sustainable share.“

Saint Michael’s Hospice is part of a family of services that also includes Herriot Hospice Homecare, delivering care across Hambleton and Richmondshire, and Just ‘B’, which provides bereavement and emotional wellbeing support throughout Yorkshire and nationally. Together, they support people living with terminal illnesses such as cancer, heart, respiratory and neurological conditions. In addition to care provided at the hospice on Hornbeam Park in Harrogate, their teams travel across local communities to deliver expert support in people’s homes.

The charity encourages anyone who feels emotionally affected by recent news on assisted dying to contact their Just ‘B’ Hear to Help service for a listening ear. Anyone in North Yorkshire can phone (leaving a voicemail): 01423 856 799, text 01423 200 118 or email: [email protected]. You’ll receive a phone call from a trained specialist within one to five working hours (9am-5pm Monday-Friday). Standard call/text charges apply, but the service is otherwise free to access.