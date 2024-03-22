Amazing cancer patient walking virtual Pennine Way in his own garden for Harrogate cancer care centre
Ant Henson is taking on the distance of the Pennine Way, 268 miles, just two years after he was diagnosed with incurable pancreatic and liver cancer after collapsing and being rushed to intensive care.
The outlook looked bleak for the 53-year-old architect and father of two, whose wife, Fiona, is a teacher.
But a pioneering operation at St James's University Hospital in Leeds followed by a series of gruelling treatments has extended his life.
Now, after two embalisations which involves killing parts of his liver where he has 30 tumours, two of which are the size of a grapefruit, Ant is to take on the epic walk to raise £10,000 for Active Against Cancer centre in Harrogate.
"The staff at St James’s in Leeds have done an amazing job keeping me alive," said Mr Henson who lives near Ripon.
"The amazing doctors, nurses and staff of the NHS have looked after me and kept me alive through a difficult 12 months.
"I can never thank the hospital enough.
"But I have also been supported by Active Against Cancer in Harrogate.
"AAC have kept up my physical and mental well-being for the past eight months and helped me live as normal a life as possible.
"Without them I would not have been able to deal with the treatments I have received and would not be able to continue to move forward, they have been a key part in keeping me alive and positive."
Ant’s treatment has included Luterthera LU177 where nuclear material in made in a particle accelerator in Italy, then transported to the UK and injected into him within 24 hours.
Ant then has to spend 24 hours in a lead-lined room to check while his radiation levels are checked.
The charity walk is taking place mainly in his garden, though Ant is keen to venture further afield with friends and family when able to.