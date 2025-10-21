⚠ Some customers are urged to return the product for a full refund

Aldi has recalled a bakery item over safety fears

The product is a health risk for customers with an allergy or intolerance to six undeclared allergens

It is the second product the supermarket pulled from shelves this weekend

Aldi has pulled a popular bakery item from its shelves over a health risk.

The budget supermarket is recalling all batches of its PANATAS part-baked six-pack custard tarts due to six undeclared allergens. The tarts contain egg, milk and wheat (gluten), and may contain hazelnuts, sesame and soya, all of which are not mentioned on the label.

Aldi is recalling all batches of its PANATAS part-baked six-pack custard tart | Food Standards Agency

This means the product is a “possible health risk” for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg, milk or milk constituents, nuts, sesame, soya and wheat or gluten, including anyone with coeliac disease, Aldi warned.

An alert issued by the Food Standards Agency says: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance listed above do not eat it.

“Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For further information, please visit help.aldi.co.uk or contact 0800 042 0800.”

The recall has been issued for all ‘best before’ dates of the PANATAS part-baked six-pack custard tarts.

It is the second product Aldi pulled from shelves this weekend over safety fears.

The supermarket’s Ashfields 30 Day Matured Thin Cut Beef Steaks (360g, use by October 26 2025) were also recalled as they contain milk, which isn’t listed on the label. The Food Standards Agency said the packaging mix-up makes the product unsafe for anyone with a milk or lactose allergy.

Last week, an alert was issued over Aldi’s Gianni’s Cheeky Monkey Ice Cream. Read more here .