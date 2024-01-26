Absolute beginners can raise funds for Harrogate hospital and learn to sing for a concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harrogate Harmony have organised a four-week course plus a charity concert to raise funds for the Friends of Harrogate Hospital and to entertain their family, friends and the local community.

The course is aimed at both newcomers and experienced singers and will take place in a friendly and informal setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Please note, you do not have to read music, no experience is necessary and men of all ages are welcome.

Harrogate Harmony have organised a four-week course plus a charity concert to raise funds for the Friends of Harrogate Hospital. (Picture contributed)

To take part, come along on Wednesday, February 14 at 7.30pm at St Peter’s Church, Cambridge Street at the entrance next to Primark.

For more information, visit Harrogate Harmony’s Facebook page, contact Leo on 07545 499326 or visit https://www.harrogateharmony.org.uk/