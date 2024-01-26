Absolute beginners can raise funds for Harrogate hospital and learn to sing for a concert
Harrogate Harmony have organised a four-week course plus a charity concert to raise funds for the Friends of Harrogate Hospital and to entertain their family, friends and the local community.
The course is aimed at both newcomers and experienced singers and will take place in a friendly and informal setting.
Please note, you do not have to read music, no experience is necessary and men of all ages are welcome.
To take part, come along on Wednesday, February 14 at 7.30pm at St Peter’s Church, Cambridge Street at the entrance next to Primark.
For more information, visit Harrogate Harmony’s Facebook page, contact Leo on 07545 499326 or visit https://www.harrogateharmony.org.uk/
To book a place on the course, email [email protected]