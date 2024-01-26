News you can trust since 1836
Absolute beginners can raise funds for Harrogate hospital and learn to sing for a concert

Harrogate Harmony Men’s Chorus want to encourage more men to take up singing in four part harmony – and help a charity which has donated more than £2 million to Harrogate Hospital.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 26th Jan 2024, 16:48 GMT
Harrogate Harmony have organised a four-week course plus a charity concert to raise funds for the Friends of Harrogate Hospital and to entertain their family, friends and the local community.

The course is aimed at both newcomers and experienced singers and will take place in a friendly and informal setting.

Please note, you do not have to read music, no experience is necessary and men of all ages are welcome.

Harrogate Harmony have organised a four-week course plus a charity concert to raise funds for the Friends of Harrogate Hospital. (Picture contributed)

To take part, come along on Wednesday, February 14 at 7.30pm at St Peter’s Church, Cambridge Street at the entrance next to Primark.

For more information, visit Harrogate Harmony’s Facebook page, contact Leo on 07545 499326 or visit https://www.harrogateharmony.org.uk/

To book a place on the course, email [email protected]

