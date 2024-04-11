‘A huge disappointment’: Ripon GP surgery responds after being removed from proposed merger

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last year, the NHS proposed merging the city’s Ripon Spa Surgery with North House Surgery and Park Street Surgery.

However, in an update sent to patients on Friday, partners at Park Street Surgery and North House said they will be moving forward with the merger but without Ripon Spa Surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was after they said it was found to be in after it was found to be in an “unexpectedly poor financial position” during the due diligence process.

Ripon Spa Surgery will not participate in a proposed merger due to being in a “unexpectedly poor financial position”

The partners at Ripon Spa Surgery have now issued a joint statement to the Local Democracy Reporting Service that outlined their sadness at the decision.

They sought to reassure patients that the practice remains financially viable and said bosses are looking to make improvements in the coming months.

Dr Charles McEvoy, Dr Penny McEvoy, Dr Matt Mielcarek and managing partner Samantha Miles said: “Due to the extremely difficult financial climate that general practice is facing, along with some specific challenges we have faced in the past couple of years, it will not be possible to bring our finances in line with the other practices in Ripon in time for the merger to proceed as planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although we still wanted to be part of the merger, it is with heavy hearts that we must acknowledge North House and Park Street’s decision not to proceed.

"This is truly sad and a huge disappointment for us, but we must emphasise that we remain financially viable as a business and will be working hard to improve the situation over the coming months.

“We are already discussing the way forward, both as a partnership and as a practice team, in order that we can continue to provide a service to our patients and safeguard the future of our practice for staff and patients alike.”

The merger between North House Surgery and Park Street Surgery will take place before October 2024.

The new practice will be called Fountains Health.