Young writers shine in Harrogate Ladies' College essay writing competition honouring inspirational women

Female scientists, musicians, family members and teachers have all been celebrated as Harrogate Ladies’ College hosted their Inspirational Woman Essay Competition Finalists’ Luncheon.

The competition gives children the opportunity to write an essay about a female figure they have been inspired by.

The pupils can write about anyone - it could be their grandmother, a sportsperson, a historical figure, an artist, musician or literary figure.

Finalists wrote about inspirational women including authors Beatrix Potter and Jill Murphy, international rugby player Jodie Ounsley and Dr Alison Mbekeani, a vaccine scientist who was awarded a service medal by HM Queen Elizabeth for her efforts in the UK Ebola Task Force between 2014 and 2016.

Mrs Joanna Fox, Acting Principal at Harrogate Ladies’ College, said: “Congratulations to all of the boys and girls who wrote wonderful essays and were all selected as finalists by our judges.

"All participants wrote about inspirational women who inspired them, but it’s fair to say that all the children who participated inspired us with their incredible words.

“We were inundated with responses, and it has been wonderful to read all the essays about a wide range of incredible and inspirational women.”

One of the finalists’ parents said: “The finalists’ luncheon was a wonderful experience for us as a family.

"I was so impressed by the quality of all the finalists’ essays, and I’m so proud of my daughter.”

Book prizes worth £50 were awarded for 1st places in each age category, £20 for 2nd places in each category and £10 for 3rd places in each category.

There were also £50 book vouchers for each first-placed school.

First place winners included Alba Birchall, from Western Primary School, who wrote about one of her teachers, Coral Hudson, from Richmond House School, who wrote about her grandmother, and Violet Antrobus, from Hunter Hall School, whose essay focused on Beatrix Potter.

The Inspirational Woman Essay Competition is part of the school’s Key Stage 2 Enrichment Programme, which brings pupils from local prep and primary schools together for events run by Heads of Department at Harrogate Ladies’ College.