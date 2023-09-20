News you can trust since 1836
Young Ripon athlete wins top ten place in national decathlon championships

Talented teen athlete Isaac Henson won a top ten place in the prestigious U-20 men’s national decathlon championships.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 20th Sep 2023, 17:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 17:12 BST
17-year-old Ripon Grammar School student, Issac Henson, who represented North Yorkshire and competed against elite athletes up to three years older than him, said he was thrilled to come tenth overall.

It was an astonishing performance from the Yorkshire shot put and javelin champion, who added a metre to his personal best in the shot.

Given this is his first year competing at this level, he still has another year to hone and improve his performance.

Isaac Henson has won a top ten place in the U20 nationals representing North Yorkshire.Isaac Henson has won a top ten place in the U20 nationals representing North Yorkshire.
He also competed over two days in the 100m, long jump, high jump, 400m, 100m hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and 1,500m at the English Schools Athletics Association championships in Bedford.

Isaac Henson is a former North Yorkshire U15 indoor pentathlon champion. He trains with York City Athletics Club two to three times a week and hopes to study architecture at university.

