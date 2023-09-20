Young Ripon athlete wins top ten place in national decathlon championships
17-year-old Ripon Grammar School student, Issac Henson, who represented North Yorkshire and competed against elite athletes up to three years older than him, said he was thrilled to come tenth overall.
It was an astonishing performance from the Yorkshire shot put and javelin champion, who added a metre to his personal best in the shot.
Given this is his first year competing at this level, he still has another year to hone and improve his performance.
He also competed over two days in the 100m, long jump, high jump, 400m, 100m hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and 1,500m at the English Schools Athletics Association championships in Bedford.
Isaac Henson is a former North Yorkshire U15 indoor pentathlon champion. He trains with York City Athletics Club two to three times a week and hopes to study architecture at university.