‘You responded with vigour and positivity’ – Ripon Grammar GCSE leavers face new chapter

It was easy to see how COVID affected the income of millions of workers with bills to pay, but just how much did it affect the students with added pressure to learn from home during their latter years of school.

The class of 2023, almost four years after the pandemic began in December 2019, have faced challenges of their own and leave school with a unique set of skills due to COVID’s devastating impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With all the exams over, and as Year 11 students celebrated the end of their time in upper school at Ripon Grammar School, deputy head of upper school Miss Ball said staff were full of pride and admiration.

Class of 2023 get ready for their new chapter

She said: "Our Year 11 students have approached the past two years with a resilience and determination that will undoubtedly follow them through the next stages of their lives.

"Whether they return to us for sixth form, or venture elsewhere, we wish them every success as they embark on the next stage of their lives.

“Despite the impact of Covid-19 this year you have all responded with vigour and positivity; undoubtedly this experience will have shaped you into the kind and considerate young individuals that we are proud to call Ripon Grammar School Pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad