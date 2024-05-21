Woodhouse Grove School: 15,000,000 apples

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first of 1000 Apples trees for Yorkshire Schools planted last week at Woodhouse Grove School

Harroagte born founder of Avails Energy, a commercial energy consultancy and brokerage, has pledged to plant 1000 Apple trees at schools across Yorkshire.

The first 15 of these, were planted last week at Woodhouse Grove School in Apperley Bridge, the school started working with Avails Energy earlier in the year and have saved over £100,000 with a new green electricity contract.

Woodhouse Grove have made great strides over the last few years reducing their gas and electricity consumption by 30 per cent through many energy efficiency measures and the installation of solar panels.

The Fruit Trees were supplied by Yorkshire Garden Centre Group and planted with some amazing help from school staff and pupils on their Eco Council. Mrs Howard – Energy & Sustainability manager at the schools said ‘they are thrilled to now have two orchards at the school which will provide fresh apples for pupils and staff for many years to come.’

Avails Energy is now on the search for more schools across Yorkshire that would like apple tress planting as part of their mission to reduce carbon emissions and provide free and healthy snacks for school children for many years to come, during a time when concerns around food poverty, healthy eating and climate change have never been more important.

Planting 1000 apple trees across the county will produce over 15 million apples over the tree’s life time as well as releasing 15,000 tonnes of oxygen and absorbing 10,000-20,000 tonnes of carbon every year at the same time providing food and homes for pollinators and wildlife.