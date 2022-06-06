Winners of the Harrogate Ladies' College essay writing competition are revealed

The competition, launched by Harrogate Ladies’ College to mark International Women’s Day, attracted dozens of entries from primary school children across the Harrogate district.

The competition celebrated some of the world’s most ‘inspirational women’ including Darci Lynne Farmer, a shy young woman who became a ventriloquist, and the true story of a World War Two Civil Air Pilot, who became a Captain.

Mrs Sylvia Brett, Principal of Harrogate Ladies’ College, said the themes of strong resilience and brave determination shone through the outstanding entries.

The three winners of the essay writing competition, Samantha Lusted, Arya Bhachu and Sylvie Nicholls with Mrs Sylvia Brett

She said: “The standard of entries was extremely high and I was very impressed to read the quality of prose, use of language and love of words in the entries.”

The winning entrants – which included Year 3, 4 and 5 pupils across the district – were invited to a special lunch at the school.

The school’s teaching staff and former pupils read out some of the winning entries to the assembled guests.

Mrs Brett added: “It was a wonderful occasion and a joy to see hear these stories read aloud.

"We have some amazing talent in and around Harrogate and at such an early age."

First prize in the Year 3 category went to Samantha Lusted of Oatlands Junior School for her piece about Mary Seacole.

In the Year 4 category, first prize went to Arya Bhachu of Alwoodley Primary School for her piece on Florence Joyner.

Finally in the Year 5 category, first place went to Sylvie Nichols of Richmond House School for her work on Malala Yousafzai.

All three children received book tokens for themselves and their schools.

Mrs Brett added: “This competition brought to life every day stories of women who have made an impact on younger children.

"It’s always a pleasure to read younger children’s work because it’s so authentic.