Why we need 20mph limits: Harrogate schools heads issue statement over road safety changes campaign

In a joint statement issued following a Road Safety Group Meeting attended by Coun Keane Duncan, North Yorkshire Council’s Executive Member for Highways & Transportation, at St Aidan’s Church of England High School, the leaders of 13 schools and education settings in Harrogate said they were are committed to seeing the delivery of maximum speeds of 20mph and other road safety improvements in south and west Harrogate for the safety and wellbeing of their pupils.

The statement was signed by the following:

1. Richard Sheriff, CEO, Red Kite Learning Trust

Pannal Ash Road is just one of the areas in Harrogate where a 20mph campaign is taking place. (Picture Gerard Binks)

2. Jane Goodwin, Interim Chief Executive, Yorkshire Causeway Schools Trust 3. Dave Thornton, Interim Headteacher, St Aidan’s CE School

4. Neil Renton, Headteacher, Harrogate Grammar School

5. Pete Saunders, Interim Headteacher, Rossett School

6. Rhiannon Wilkinson, Headteacher/Richard Rooze, Bursar, Ashville College

7. Corrine Penhale, Headteacher, Rossett Acre Primary School

8. Tim Broad, Headteacher, Western Primary School

9. Zoe Anderson, Headteacher Oatlands Infant School

10.Estelle Scarth/R Coyne Headteacher and Asst Headteacher Oatlands Junior School

11.Steve Mort, Headteacher, St John Fisher’s Catholic High School

12. Dr Helen Davey, Headteacher/Emma Mitchell, Business Manager, Willow Tree Primary

13.Danny Wild, Principal/Kerry Walker, Pastoral & Safeguarding Programme Manager, Harrogate College.

Harrogate teachers statement in full

With more than 9,000 children and young people travelling to our schools and education settings every school day, road safety is a key priority.

As the leaders of 11 schools and education settings in Harrogate, we are committed to seeing the delivery of maximum speeds of 20mph and other road safety improvements in South and West Harrogate for the safety and wellbeing of our pupils.

We welcome the improvements outlined by NYC Highways and Coun Keane Duncan, NYC Executive Member for Highways & Transportation at the Road Safety group meeting, including new crossings, vehicle activated signs and Harrogate’s first School Streets pilot at Oatlands Junior School.

We are now eager to see an integrated and strategic plan of road safety and active travel infrastructure for South and West Harrogate for the medium and longer term, to deliver positive benefits for safety, health and physical well-being, air quality and the environment for our schools and the wider community. We would clearly hope that the whole of our town can benefit from this strategic review.

Investment in road safety and active travel infrastructure to deliver maximum speeds of 20mph, crossings, segregated cycle routes, improved paths and pavements could radically change the daily of experience of the school run allowing many more pupils to cycle, walk or scoot daily.

With the IPPC report delivering a “final warning” on the climate crisis on the same day as our meeting, creating the provision for safe and sustainable travel to and from our schools is a priority for all of us.

We look forward to continued collaboration with NYC, campaign groups and other members of the road safety group to see the delivery of these schemes, which will enable the safe and sustainable travel for all our pupils every day.

Also present were leading members of two residents campaign groups working with headteachers, community groups and North Yorkshire Council on the issue.

Hazel Peacock & Dr Vicki Evans - Oatlands Road Safety & Active Travel Campaign

Dr Jenny Marks & Ruth Lily - Pannal Ash Safe Streets.

The campaigners said: “We welcome the update from, North Yorkshire Council officers and Coun Keane Duncan, the Executive Member for Highways and Transportation, at the meeting of the Road Safety Group .