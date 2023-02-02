Why staff shortages mean Harrogate children are missing out on learning to swim and how new initiative may solve crisis

Brimhams Active, which is owned by Harrogate Borough Council, is linking up with the Institute of Swimming after new figures showed as many as half a million children in England are currently missing out on learning to swim due to staff shortages exacerbated by Brexit and the Covid pandemic.

In North Yorkshire alone it’s estimated that more than 2,500 children are currently on waiting lists for swimming lessons.

Brimhams Active is one of several leisure operators in North Yorkshire who have teamed up to launch a new Swimming Teachers Academy to address the worrying shortage of teachers.

The new scheme will see aspiring swimming teachers offered funded training opportunities through the recruitment academy.

Natalie McGuire, Director of Business Development at Brimhams Active said: “There is no limit on the number of teachers that could be used across the district to support an ever-growing list of children and adults wanting to learn to swim, develop their current skills or access the water for their own health and wellbeing.

"An increase in our swimmer teacher workforce across our pools will allow us to expand our Learn to Swim provision, meet waiting list demands and cover staff sickness and holidays.”

The Institute of Swimming, which is the largest provider of Swim England qualifications and aquatics courses in the country, estimates that 30 new swimming teachers in

North Yorkshire could create capacity for an additional 5,760 children to learn to swim each week.

Brimhams Active, which was formed in 2021 and own and manage three leisure centres, five swimming pools, three fitness centres, three wellbeing hubs, a children's nursery and the Turkish Baths in Harrogate, is hoping to train and recruit 30 swimming teachers to cover a variety of hours and sessions throughout the district.

Being a swimming teacher offers flexible work that might suit someone who is looking for additional income, students and the retired.

The key hours of work are often in the afternoon and at weekends.

Ben Walker, Head of Leisure Operations for Selby District, Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles, said: “By offering funded training opportunities through the recruitment academy, we aim to find people who might be looking for a new job.

"Teaching swimming is extremely rewarding, with Swim England data showing that 96% of UK swimming teachers love their job.

"We are looking to attract new people into the sector who may not have considered teaching swimming as a career opportunity.”

The new Swimming Teachers Academy will give people the chance to become a swimming teacher for just £79 and takes them through the Swim England Level One Swimming Assistant (Teaching) Course and Level Two Teaching Swimming Qualification.

The usual cost of these two courses is £1,000.

In addition to the training, applicants will need to volunteer for 20 hours to give them pool-side experience.

Anyone interested should complete the online form by Thursday, February 16.

To find out more, visit: https://www.swimming.org/ios/course-information/north-yorkshire-swimming-teacher-recruitment-academy/

The Institute of Swimming works in conjunction with Swim England, developing the best aquatic professionals

It trains more than 60% of all swimming teachers in the UK.

