Why Harrogate College is going vegan next week and how you can enjoy a five-course meal

Getting creative in the kitchen in a vegan way - Hospitality students at Harrogate College.

Hospitality students have created an appetising, nutritious and warming range of dishes for the college’s Autumn Vegan Dinner on Thursday, November 25.

The set menu includes a red lentil and coconut broth, fruity chickpea tagine with lemon and garlic infused couscous, and pineapple, Thai basil and ginger sorbet.

A number of seats are still available and Hospitality and Business Lecturer at Harrogate College, David Gaunt, is hoping to see a good turnout.

Mr Gaunt said: “We are responding to market and social trends by holding this dinner.

“Veganism is the fastest growing trend in food right now, so our students need to be trained in how to prepare vegan food.

“This also ties in very well with the college’s environmental values and commitment to sustainability.”

The first courses will be served from 6pm - with the restaurant closing at 8.30pm - and places, available on a first come, first served basis, cost £15 per person.

To book send an email to [email protected] .

The college’s restaurant has a busy schedule in general ahead of it in the next few months.

On Thursday, December 16 guests will be able to sample popular European festive dishes, researched and prepared by the students, at a Christmas around Europe gourmet evening.

Bookings for this can also be made by contacting [email protected], who can also provide further information.

The restaurant’s first event of the new year, meanwhile, will be a food and wine pairing evening (when staff from the wine industry will be encouraged to attend) on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

The event will feature five light courses, each matched with a drink, and include wine information leaflets plus talks.

Harrogate College works closely with local employers to help provide the training and skills they need, and recently launched its Employers’ Network to strengthen those ties.

To find out more about the network’s benefits, and how to join, send an email to holly[email protected]