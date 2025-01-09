Which Harrogate schools are open or closed? The full list as adverse weather continues to cause disruption

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of schools across the district have reopened their doors to pupils today (January 9), but some have remained closed as the adverse weather continues to cause disruption.

For many schools, this is the fourth day that they have been forced to close following heavy snow that fell throughout the weekend.

Here is a full list of all the schools that are CLOSED today...

Admiral Long Church of England Primary School

Aspin Park Academy

Beckwithshaw Primary School

Bilton Grange Primary School – open for emergencies only

Dacre Braithwaite Church of England Primary School

Forest Moor School

Harrogate College

Hookstone Chase Primary School

Kettlesing Felliscliffe Primary School

King James’s School – closed for year 8 and 9

North Rigton Church of England Primary School – partial

Ripley Endowed Church of England Primary school

Saltergate Schools

St John Fisher Catholic High School

St Aidan’s Church of England High School – closed for year 13

Starbeck Primary Academy

The Forest School

Willow Tree Primary School – open for emergencies only

Here is a full list of all the schools that are OPEN today…

Ashville College

Coppice Valley Primary School

Goldsborough Primary School

Hampsthwaite Church of England Primary School

Harrogate Grammar School

Harrogate High School

Harrogate Ladies’ College

Highfield Prep School

King James’s School – open for year 7,10,11,12 and 13

New Park Primary School

Rossett Acre Primary School – 10am for KS2 and 10.30am for KS1

Rossett School

Sicklinghall Community Primary School

Springwater School

St Aidan’s Church of England High School – open for years 7-12

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School – 10am for KS2 and 10.30am for all other ages

We will keep this list updated throughout the day