Which Harrogate schools are open or closed? The full list as adverse weather continues to cause disruption
For many schools, this is the fourth day that they have been forced to close following heavy snow that fell throughout the weekend.
Here is a full list of all the schools that are CLOSED today...
Admiral Long Church of England Primary School
Aspin Park Academy
Beckwithshaw Primary School
Bilton Grange Primary School – open for emergencies only
Dacre Braithwaite Church of England Primary School
Forest Moor School
Harrogate College
Hookstone Chase Primary School
Kettlesing Felliscliffe Primary School
King James’s School – closed for year 8 and 9
North Rigton Church of England Primary School – partial
Ripley Endowed Church of England Primary school
Saltergate Schools
St John Fisher Catholic High School
St Aidan’s Church of England High School – closed for year 13
Starbeck Primary Academy
The Forest School
Willow Tree Primary School – open for emergencies only
Here is a full list of all the schools that are OPEN today…
Ashville College
Coppice Valley Primary School
Goldsborough Primary School
Hampsthwaite Church of England Primary School
Harrogate Grammar School
Harrogate High School
Harrogate Ladies’ College
Highfield Prep School
King James’s School – open for year 7,10,11,12 and 13
New Park Primary School
Rossett Acre Primary School – 10am for KS2 and 10.30am for KS1
Rossett School
Sicklinghall Community Primary School
Springwater School
St Aidan’s Church of England High School – open for years 7-12
St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School – 10am for KS2 and 10.30am for all other ages
We will keep this list updated throughout the day
