Wetherby schools football tournament

The semi-finals and finals saw youngsters from Deighton Gates, Crossley Street, Primrose Lane, and Bardsey battle for honours in the contest for years 5 and 6 created to improve competition and promote pupil engagement between the WVLP schools.

Paul Cook, organiser and headteacher at Collingham Lady Elizabeth Hastings’ Primary School, said: “The boys and girls from these local schools have all thoroughly enjoyed playing some competitive fixtures with trophies up for grabs.

“Following the disruption over the past two-and-a-half years due to COVID-19, it was exciting to be able to bring everyone back together for a feast of football.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There were some fantastic skills on display, but most importantly, the children played fairly and with great encouragement for each other.

“We hope that this is now something that we can hold on an annual basis between our schools.”

The tournament was split for boys and girls following two group stages in the months leading up to the finals’ day.

“There was a high standard of play and all matches were played in a fantastic spirit that impressed all of the teachers and parents in attendance,” said Paul.

In the boys’ competition, the final was played out between Deighton Gates and Crossley Street.

Following a 0-0 draw in normal time, a penalty shootout was required to split the two teams.

This was eventually won by Deighton Gates much to the delight of the school’s soon-to-be retiring headteacher, Mrs Claire Harrison.

The girl’s final was equally as close with Primrose Lane and Bardsey drawing 1-1 in an entertaining encounter.

As with the boys, this meant another penalty shootout was required to decide the match.