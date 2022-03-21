Wetherby schoolboy’s story makes it into top 12 in world

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary pupil Charlie Cockbain penned The Rainy Day for the Reading Eggs Story Factory competition on World Book Day.

A school spokesman said: “Children at St Joseph’s, Wetherby, were invited to enter a world wide story writing competition on their learning platform: Reading Eggs.

“Many children from the school entered along with 14,000 other children from around the globe.

“Charlie, one of St Joseph’s hardworking pupils, was shortlisted for the Reading Eggs Story Factory Competition on World Book Day and he made it into the top 12 in the world, which is an absolutely amazing achievement.”

“There were only two schools from the United Kingdom that were shortlisted along with entries from across the globe in Costa Rica, Malaysia, Mexico, Pakistan, Turkey UAE all of which were judged by a team in Australia.”

Charlie’s story, The Rainy Day, is an imaginative read and will be available for all pupils at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School to read in their classrooms.

Charlie visited the Book Fair that was at St Joseph’s last week and chose himself some books in recognition of his hard work and achievement.

Charlie’s mum Dr Verity Harthill said: “Charlie has always loved reading and it has been a wonderful opportunity for him to be able to enter this competition.

“We are immensely proud of him for his effort and achievement.”

St Joseph’s headteacher Louise Milivojevic added: “We are very proud of Charlie and his incredible achievement.