Wetherby school bids farewell to governor of 32 years

Long-standing and much-loved Chair of Governors Mrs Val Masterton, retired from her position after 32 years as a governor and 26 as chairman.

Paul Cook, headteacher. said: “It is an incredible achievement for someone to fulfil these roles for such a long time and in giving such unwavering service to both the school and the local community.

“This length of service is unbelievale and I highly doubt that there will be another governor/chair or Governors currently in post who will have served for so long.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I know it has been a sobering reflection for Val in recent months to think that she has committed half of her life to supporting our school so passionately.”

Val has served with five different headteachers - as well as two acting headteachers - and she has supported the school through multiple Ofsted inspections, since starting as governor in 1990.

Mr Cook added: “She planned to retire last summer but she very kindly agreed to stay on in her role until after our school’s next Ofsted inspection which then happened to take place back in November 2021.

“The role of a governor/Chair of Governors is in a volunteer capacity and can often be thankless.

“There is a significant amount of work undertaken by those with such responsibility and this can often go unnoticed by those outside of the school with the majority of the work being undertaken behind the scenes or out of school hours.

“Val has been completely dedicated to our school - and most importantly our children - to ensure that standards are high and that the school remains strong in its Christian ethos and identity.

“She has been kind, diligent, exceptionally hardworking and a champion of the school for so many years.

“This has led to her becoming a fountain of knowledge in regards to the history of the school, and local community as a whole, so if I have ever needed to know anything then Val would be the first person to call.

“She has certainly been an enormous support to me during my first venture into headship and I owe her tremendous personal thanks for this.”