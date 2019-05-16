Wetherby pupils scoop top award

Young entrepreneurs from Wetherby High School are celebrating after winning the top award at this year’s West Yorkshire Young Enterprise County Finals.

They won the Company of the Year Award 2019, sponsored by Cedar Court Hotel Leeds/Bradford, with their business, Candle De Lumiere, an eco-friendly range of candles with biodegradable wicks and environmentally friendly wax.

After pitching and presenting against six others schools, to over 100 invited business guests and students, they were crowned overall winners.

Amir Hafidh, Area Manager for Young Enterprise West Yorkshire, said: “The West Yorkshire Area Final is an opportunity for student teams to celebrate the remarkable achievements they have made this year with the support of Centre Leads and Business Advisors.

“No other programme allows young people to develop their entrepreneurial flair quite like Company Programme. The employability skills developed by all the students that have made it to the final shows just how far they have come in such a short space of time.”

They also scooped the Sustainability Award, sponsored and presented by Jane Fisher Associates, for their inventive approach to new product development, and its impact of the environment.

The team has worked hard all year to develop a business concept and take the product from inception to selling their goods at Trade Fairs, where they made of healthy profit of £300. They had to learn the basics of business strategy including marketing, new product development, teamwork, presentation, finance and selling skills.

Wetherby High School students will now compete in the regional heats of the Awards at the National Railway Museum on Wednesday June 5.