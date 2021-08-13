Wetherby High thrilled with GCSE results

They praised the students grades, gained from rigorous assessments and enduring working remotely and overcoming significant disruption caused by Covid-19 lockdowns.

Students attaining 82 per cent in English and 70 per cent in maths of grades at grade 5 or above and 58 per cent of all grades awarded at the highest grades of 7-9.

Headteacher Samantha Jefferson said: “We are so proud of our students; they have shown real resilience, determination and motivation while sitting challenging assessments over the year.

“These results represent the hard work the students have put in over the course of the past five years at Wetherby High School.

“They thoroughly deserve the success they have achieved. It has been a year where it has been more important than ever that our students, families and staff worked together, and it was wonderful to see the school community support each other in this way.

“We look forward to following the students’ progress and success in the years to come.”

“It is an exciting time for the school, with a Good OFSTED rating and Outstanding grade for Personal Development, Behaviour and Welfare, strong GCSE outcomes and plans in place to for a new school building.