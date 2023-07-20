News you can trust since 1836
West Park Hotel in Harrogate offering teachers free drinks to say ‘thank you’ and celebrate last day of term

The West Park Hotel in Harrogate is offering free drinks to teachers to say ‘thank you’ as they break up for the summer holidays.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 20th Jul 2023, 09:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 09:45 BST

All school staff across the district are being invited to the hotel between 4pm and 6pm on Friday (21 July) to celebrate the end of the school year.

The West Park Hotel team want to say a massive thank you to all the hard working teachers by offering a complimentary drink on them.

You can choose between a glass of white wine, a pint of Theakston or Peroni, or from a selection of soft drinks.

The West Park Hotel is offering free drinks to say ‘thank you’ to teachers as they break up for the summerThe West Park Hotel is offering free drinks to say ‘thank you’ to teachers as they break up for the summer
All school staff are welcome and all you need to do is bring along your school lanyard/proof.

A spokesperson for West Park Hotel said: “Make the most of the evening and start the summer holidays strong by trying out our delicious seasonal menu – the perfect opportunity to celebrate with your fellow colleagues, friends, or family.”

To book a table, visit https://www.thewestparkhotel.com/live-res-booking-form/

