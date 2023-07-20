All school staff across the district are being invited to the hotel between 4pm and 6pm on Friday (21 July) to celebrate the end of the school year.

The West Park Hotel team want to say a massive thank you to all the hard working teachers by offering a complimentary drink on them.

You can choose between a glass of white wine, a pint of Theakston or Peroni, or from a selection of soft drinks.

All school staff are welcome and all you need to do is bring along your school lanyard/proof.

A spokesperson for West Park Hotel said: “Make the most of the evening and start the summer holidays strong by trying out our delicious seasonal menu – the perfect opportunity to celebrate with your fellow colleagues, friends, or family.”