‘We are so proud of all our students’ – Harrogate headteacher praises pupils’ achievements in A-level and BTEC results

By Lucy Chappell
Published 15th Aug 2024, 17:02 BST
The headteacher at Rossett School has praised the achievements of all its Year 13 students in their A-level and BTEC results.

A total of 15 per cent of Rossett School’s A-level grades were A* to A, and 39 per cent were A* to B.

Students also achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in their BTECs, with 75 per cent graded at Distinction*/Distinction or Merit.

Mr Tim Milburn, Headteacher at Rossett School, said: “Today is the culmination of years of commitment, effort and dedication and it has been lovely to share with our students that moment when the nerves and anticipation turns to joy and celebration as they get the grades they have deserve.

Patrick Flemming and Eva Bailey, of Rossett School in Harrogate, celebrating their brilliant A-level resultsPatrick Flemming and Eva Bailey, of Rossett School in Harrogate, celebrating their brilliant A-level results
“The vast majority of students have achieved the grades they need to pursue their desired next steps either at university, further study elsewhere, or in their chosen professions.

"We are so proud of all our students today.

"They have shown great resilience and versatility in navigating the challenges of the last few years, and their fantastic results are thoroughly deserved.

"We wish them all the very best in the future and look forward to hearing about their continued successes.”

Among the outstanding individual results were several students who achieved three or more A* or A grades including:

Eva Bailey – 4 A*’s in Computer Science, Maths, Further Maths and Physics

Joshua Chapman-Smith – 4 A*’s in Computer Science, Economics, Maths and Further Maths

Malachi Bielby – 3 A*’s in Chemistry, Maths and Further Maths and an A in Physics

Patrick Fleming – 3 A*’s in Maths, Further Maths and Physics, as well as an A in Computer Science

Mr Milburn added: “This is a day for the young people but I would like to thank all the parents and families for their incredible support for our students and our school, and also to our wonderful staff who have gone above and beyond to help make these fantastic results possible.”

