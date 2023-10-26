News you can trust since 1836
Warning to Harrogate parents with children set to start primary school next year to heed application deadline

Parents and carers with children due to start primary school in the Harrogate district next year are being warned to apply for their places sooner rather than later
By Graham Chalmers
Published 26th Oct 2023, 15:02 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 15:02 BST
North Yorkshire Council has issued a reminder that primary school applications for children born between September 1, 2019, and August 31, 2020, must be submitted in good time.

The council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Coun Annabel Wilkinson, said: “For a child to be allocated a school place for September 2024 it is crucial that you make an application to the local authority where you live and the deadline to apply is January 15, 2024.

“If parents or carers apply after the deadline, this could affect the allocation of your child’s school place."

Warning to parents - North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Coun Annabel Wilkinson, has reminded parents to submit the primary school application before the deadline. (Picture contributed)Warning to parents - North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Coun Annabel Wilkinson, has reminded parents to submit the primary school application before the deadline. (Picture contributed)
Parents and carers can apply now and are being advised to list up to five schools in order of preference.

This year, 96 per cent of families of primary age children in North Yorkshire secured their first choice.

North Yorkshire Council is also emphasising that you still have to apply for a school place if your child is attending a nursery or has a sibling within the primary school you want them to go to.

Allocated school places will be announced on National Offer Day, which is April 16, 2024.

Anyone requiring further information and advice about the application process is asked to contact school admissions via email at [email protected] or by calling 01609 533679.

All the information on North Yorkshire primary schools is available at https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/education-and-learning/school-admissions

