Two Partou nurseries win Top 20 Awards for Yorkshire and Humber

Two Partou nurseries have been rated amongst the best settings in Yorkshire and Humber for early years childcare.

Partou Ladybirds Day Nursery and Pre-school in Leeds and Partou Small World Day Nursery and Pre-school in Doncaster have won Top 20 Nursery Awards from the leading nursery reviews website, daynurseries.co.uk.

Based solely on reviews from families, the settings are rated on numerous important elements including care, food, facilities, staff, safeguarding, management and value for money.

Located at Church Side in Methley, Partou Ladybirds welcomes children up to the age of five.

The grade II listed building provides an impressive indoor learning environment that stimulates children’s creativity. Its outdoor exploration area features a mini-woodland, adventure playground and allotment.

Partou Small World in Hatfield offers high quality, flexible childcare and early years education to local families.

Its equally impressive indoor facilities are complimented by a spacious garden with a vegetable patch and herb garden for the children to explore.

Leanne Cox, Partou Ladybirds Nursery Manager, said: "We are thrilled to win a Top 20 Award.

“I am proud to lead a team of dedicated professionals who deliver learning activities planned around each child’s individual needs and interests.

“Our relationships with the families are critically important to us. Being rated in the region’s top 20 nurseries because of their positive reviews is really satisfying.”

Gemma Cooper, Partou Small World Nursery Manager, said: "As a Partou nursery, we believe in championing the unique needs and interests of every child.

“The ‘home from home’ atmosphere we have nurtured helps the children to feel at ease, have fun and make progress as they start their learning journey.

“It is a real pleasure to know that the families are pleased with what we do and have submitted such warm reviews.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said: “The Top 20 Awards are based entirely on the views and experiences of families which is why they matter.

“I pay special tribute to the teams at Ladybirds and Small World Day.

“Being rated in the top 20 Yorkshire and Humber nurseries is an incredible achievement and thoroughly deserved.”