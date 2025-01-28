Two Harrogate teachers brave sub-zero temperatures to tackle iconic half marathon in Norway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two intrepid teachers from Belmont Grosvenor School braved sub-zero temperatures to tackle an iconic running race in northern Norway.

Nicola Shillam and Anita Oldham flew to Tromso in northern Norway earlier this month to join 2,000 runners from across the world to take part in the PolarNight Half Marathon.

The Year 1 and Year 2 teachers, both members of Ripon Runners, have been friends and running partners for the past 15 years and have completed dozens of marathons and half marathons together.

But their Arctic Circle 13.1 mile race was their most unusual, and challenging, to date.

Mrs Nicola Shillam (left) and Mrs Anita Oldham (right), of Belmont Grosvenor School in Harrogate, in Tromso at the start of the PolarNight Half Marathon

Setting off in the middle of the day, the pair were running on snow and ice and in complete darkness, because the sun never rises above the horizon in January in the Arctic Circle.

Temperatures dipped as low as -15°C during the race so instead of their usual lightweight running gear, they were wearing full winter kit including thick waterproof jackets, gloves, buffs and spiked running shoes – the first time they had used spikes for running.

The freezing temperatures meant the teachers didn’t beat their personal bests, but Mrs Shillam completed the route in an impressive two hours and 26 minutes, while Mrs Oldham was delighted to finish in two hours and seven minutes, which placed her third in her age category.

Mrs Shillam said: “The first two hours of running were fine, but after that, I really started to seize up due to the low temperatures.

"It was hard to keep my body moving for the last three miles.

"But it really was an incredible experience, while we were running along the coast and you could see across the Arctic Ocean.”

Mrs Oldham added: “Just being in Tromso was a real experience, but running in an international field in the darkness lit up by oil lamps, in such bitter cold, on hard-packed ice and snow made this a real adventure.

The duo are now planning their next adventure – and have Iceland in their sights.

Peter Baird, Director of Sport at Belmont Grosvenor School, said the two Pre-Prep teachers were a real inspiration to pupils.

“Mrs Shillam and Mrs Oldham’s latest running adventure is inspiring to all our pupils here at Belmont Grosvenor School and embodies our core school values.

"The pair were ambitious in their desire to tackle the Polar Half Marathon and had to show extreme resilience in completing the course in the sub-zero temperatures.

“We are very proud of them but were not at all surprised that they chose to take on such a challenge.”