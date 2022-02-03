Two Harrogate schoolboys encouraging people to wear red in support of children's charity

The pupils, both at Highfield Prep School, part of the Harrogate Ladies’ College family of schools, are hoping fellow pupils and staff will all wear bright red on tomorrow (February 4) in support of the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund.

Lucinda Connolly’s son Henry was diagnosed with an atrial septal defect when he was just 14 months old as part of a routine examination for tonsillitis.

Doctors spotted that there was something wrong with Henry’s heartbeat and he eventually had life-saving treatment at Leeds Congenital Heart Unit (CHHSF).

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Henry and Alex complete with Katie Bear who was given to Henry by the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit

Lucinda, who lives in Harrogate, said the support from the charity had been vital and the family wanted to mark the 10th anniversary of Wear Red Day by asking the school to join in.

Henry’s friend in school Alex Xenias was a healthy baby when he was born but suffered heart failure and was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy at the age of three months, and after initial treatment in Leeds, was eventually transferred to the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.

His mum Susan said Alex was placed on the critical waiting list for a heart transplant, and eventually underwent the transplant operation when he was seven months old.

She said: “It’s coming up to the anniversary of Alex’s operation on February 13th and he’s now a fit and health nine-year old boy, who loves school.

“He went through a lot as a little tiny baby and looking back, you do wonder how we coped with it, but I think at the time you just do."

Both Highfield Prep boys are firm friends and are hoping their school friends will help them raise money for their charity.

The CHSF charity provides life-saving medical equipment for the Leeds Unit, parent accommodation for families and vital ward resources.

It also funds staff training, scientific research and clinical roles.

Lucinda added: “It’s been so hard for charities to do anything because of Covid and I know we as a family couldn’t really do anything to help as we were following the Government advice and trying to keep everyone safe.

“We’re so pleased that the school is supporting our efforts and we really hope everyone will get behind what is a fantastic charity.”

Mrs Sylvia Brett, Principal of Harrogate Ladies’ College, said Highfield parents were exceptionally supportive of local causes.

She said: “These are remarkable little boys who have a zest for life and learning and it gives me a huge pleasure to watch them enjoying their school days and enjoying their busy active school days with their friends.

“The families are both incredibly brave and I am looking forward to see a sea of red in the quad on Friday morning.

The Wear Red Day started in February 2012 by Carmen Greene and her sister Emma who set up the campaign for CHSF after Carmen’s five year old son Ciaran was diagnosed with a heart defect and needed open heart surgery. So far, they have raised £330,000 through Wear Red Day.