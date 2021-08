Harrogate headteachers say A-Level results are 'true reflection' of pupil performance during pandemic

News you can trust since 1836

'Impressive' A Level results for students at Harrogate's Associated Sixth Form

Praise for A-Level students and schools

A Level results hit record high as almost 50% of pupils land A and A* grades

A-levels add up for talented Ripon musicians

A-levels add up for talented Ripon musicians

Harrogate headteachers say A-Level results are 'true reflection' of pupil performance during pandemic