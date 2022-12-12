'Top footballers should steer clear of social media' says Sky TV pundit on Harrogate school visit

Visit to Ashville College in Harrogate - North Yorkshire’s very own Michael Dawson, who played for England and captained Tottenham Hotspurs, Hull and Nottingham Forest.

Michael, who was born in Northallerton and grew up in Leyburn, was the latest guest speaker at the independent school and was interviewed by the college’s Head of Sixth Form, Leanne Norton.

He revealed how tough it can be to stay at the top.

“I was playing for England at the time, but as soon as the new manager arrived I lost my first team place,” said Michael.

"What I did was to put my head down and train! I was 26, good enough to play for England, but not for my club’s first team.

“The manager didn’t like me, so I set about changing his opinion of me.

"People either like or dislike you, and in his case it was the latter.

"However, through sheer hard work and determination I managed to change his opinion, and I was back in the first team.”

Michael also told the Ashville College pupils that for mental health reasons he steers clear of social media and advised current England players to do likewise.

Of social media, he said: “I’m not on it and I’m not a big fan of players being on it.

"Whilst you might get loads of positive comments, just one negative post can stick in your mind and affect your game. What I’m saying is don’t read it. I only like positivity, not negativity.”

Speaking about playing for England, he said: “It doesn’t get any better than putting on an England shirt.

"I was playing with the likes of John Terry, Sol Campbell and David Beckham, and I have to admit I was incredibly nervous about playing alongside him (Beckham).”

Talking of his career, Michael said that playing professional football has a limited lifespan, and towards the end of his career he was looking at what to do afterwards.

“At the age of 30, I was starting to think about retirement.

"I was starting to do a bit of TV and took my coaching badges.

"I was looking to retire at 35 but played on until 37. My career ended at the start of Covid.

“I do miss the buzz, the team spirit. I was doing the job I love.

"I was never the best player, but I was 100 per cent committed.

"My success was all down to hard work.”

Leanne Norton, Ashville’s Head of Sixth Form, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to interview Michael Dawson, and to hear about his career as a professional footballer.

“The message he put across on a number of occasions was that through hard work and determination anyone can reach the top in any profession, and not just football.

“Our speaker series is part of our ‘Future Ready’ programme, which is designed to get our pupils ready for life beyond the classroom.”