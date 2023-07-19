News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Top Cambridge honour for Ripon chemistry students

Sixth form students at Ripon Grammar School are celebrating their best results ever in a national chemistry challenge set by University of Cambridge academics.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 19th Jul 2023, 15:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 15:48 BST

One student won the highly coveted Roentgenium award, which places him in the top 0.59% of over 10,000 students from more than 600 schools throughout the country who entered.

His fellow sixth formers won six gold, eight silver and nine copper awards in the prestigious competition this year, securing the highest success rate the chemistry department has seen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sam Mulligan’s score places him among the most elite chemistry students in the country, with only 60 out of the 10,130 students who entered achieving the level above gold.

Ripon Grammar student Samuel Mulligan was named in the top 1% out of more than 10,000 entrants.Ripon Grammar student Samuel Mulligan was named in the top 1% out of more than 10,000 entrants.
Ripon Grammar student Samuel Mulligan was named in the top 1% out of more than 10,000 entrants.
Most Popular

As a result, the 17-year-old, from Ripon, has been invited to a summer chemistry camp at the University of Cambridge, where he will attend advanced lectures and perform experiments in the university laboratories.

Studying maths, further maths, physics and chemistry at A-level, with ambitions to study maths at university, he says he enjoyed the challenge of the competition: “I was delighted to win the top award as I knew it was very competitive.”

The competition involved a two-hour paper with fiendishly difficult chemistry problems, designed to stretch and challenge students, taking them significantly beyond the A-level syllabus and encouraging them to think about science in the way they would at university.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Just over 1,000 students nationally gained gold, putting them in the top 10% in the country. Those who gained silver were in the top 20%, with copper in the top 34%.

RGS head of chemistry Chris Shortman said he was very proud of all the students who took part: “These are our best results ever, and a particular well done to Sam on winning the Roentgenium Award*.

“The Cambridge Chemistry Challenge is formidable, and so to receive an award reflects the resilience and genuine interest our students have in chemistry.”

The achievement comes as a perfect ending to a challenging school year for the sixth form students and one that was well-deserved following all their hard work.

Related topics:CambridgeRipon