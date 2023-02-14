Top award for Harrogate carer for helping people living with dementia stay at home successfully

Karen Crampton, a live-in carer at Carefound Home Care in Harrogate, has been recognised with their prestigious PLATO award for improving outcomes for people living with dementia.

Keeping older people out of hospitals and enabling them to live safely in the community is a now top priority for the NHS and the Government.

Carefound Home Care’s PLATO award is an example of care professionals being recognised for making this happen.

Harrogate live-in carer Karen Crampton receiving her PLATO award from Carefound Home Care Managing Director, Oliver Stirk

Praising what she hailed as Karen’s “amazing” efforts to help people, Carla Hainsworth, Registered Branch Manager at Carefound Home Care in Harrogate, said: “Karen’s dedication and passion shines through when supporting her clients living with dementia. She is a worthy winner of the PLATO award.

“Some of the examples of her going above and beyond as a live-in carer are amazing and her efforts have directly helped prevent her clients being admitted to hospital.”

Karen’s success in the PLATO awards involved employees from across the organisation voting for exceptional examples of carers demonstrating their company values - Personalised, Local, Accountable, Together and Outstanding.

The winner not only receives public appreciation but also £100 in gift vouchers.

Commenting on winning the award, Karen said: “I have worked for Carefound Home Care as a live-in carer for over five years and the support and training I’ve received has always encouraged me to want to do my best for my clients and to support them in living the lives that they want to.

“I would like to thank everyone who voted for me in this award. It’s a real honour.

“To be part of such a fantastic team is so worthwhile and rewarding.”

Carla Hainsworth, Registered Branch Manager pointed to a long list of specific examples of Karen’s caring approach.

"Karen has taken clients on day trips to the seaside and to see their loved ones who live further away, held tea party celebrations and even applied for a platinum wedding anniversary surprise message from the King.”