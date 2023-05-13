Top accolade for Harrogate school as pupils are hailed as ‘changemakers’ in Fairtrade award

Ashville College has again been awarded FairAchiever status - the highest award level - by the Fairtrade Foundation.

The school has held the honour since 2009 for the way its pupils understand the connections between themselves and farmers in some of the poorest countries in the world through the things they buy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To achieve the award, the children also demonstrated their passion for changing the system to make trade fair.

Ashville College pupils in Harrogate have once again been awarded FairAchiever status - the highest award level - by the Fairtrade Foundation.

After a Fairtrade Foundation assessment, the school’s approach was hailed as “one of the most outstanding applications” it had seen.

"The quality of Fairtrade learning opportunities and activities at Ashville College is amazing,” the report said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fairtrade is integrated into the school’s curriculum and ethos.

"You are really providing pupils with the tools to be the changemakers that we need in our world.”

Head of Ashville College, Mrs Rhiannon Wilkinson, said: “We are proud to be a Fairtrade school.

"It means joining a worldwide movement co-owned by almost two million farmers, a movement where young people can learn that, whatever their age, they have a power to make a difference in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are passionate about inspiring our pupils to tune in to the positive impact that we can all have on our world through small actions in daily life.”

Fairtrade is a core part of the College Development Plan.

Pupils are taught where their food comes from, what is meant by “fairness” and how Fairtrade addresses unfairness in supply chains.

The school, which also supports the Harrogate Borough Fairtrade Group as part of its campaigning work in the community, pledges to use Fairtrade products wherever possible - such as bananas, chocolate. coffee and sugar as well as sports balls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its work during Fairtrade Fortnight, when a daily series of family-friendly challenges to complete together at home, was also highlighted in the assessment.