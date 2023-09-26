Three Harrogate village schools celebrate ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted after year of improvements

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The success for the Federation of Ripley Endowed CE, Beckwithshaw and Kettlesing Schools follows significant improvements made over the past year.

Miss Victoria Kirkman, Executive Headteacher of all three schools said teachers, staff, parents and pupils were "overjoyed" to receive a 'Good' rating after their most recent Ofsted inspections.

"I am overjoyed that, for the first time in a significant number of years, all three schools in this federation are now recognised by Ofsted as 'Good' schools,” said Miss Kirkham.

Overjoyed by Ofsted success - Miss Victoria Kirkman, Executive Headteacher at The Federation of Ripley Endowed CE, Beckwithshaw and Kettlesing Schools. (Picture contributed)

"This is down to the tireless work and dedication of all stakeholders who feel passionately about children receiving the best education thus improved life chances.”

Among the comments made by Ofsted were:

Ripley inspectors stated that:

“Pupils feel safe and happy at this welcoming school. Leaders are relentless in their drive to support pupils to achieve their best.”

Beckwithshaw inspectors stated that:

"This a happy place for pupils to learn. Leaders have placed well-being at the heart of what they do for pupils and staff.

"Adults and pupils have high expectations for learning and behaviour.”

Kettlesing inspectors stated that:

"Pupils’ behaviour is exemplary and an atmosphere of respect and politeness permeates the school.

"Everyone is proud of their village school: a lively, stimulating environment where learning is fun.”

All three Federation schools are now looking forward to forthcoming Open Afternoons.

Beckwithshaw will be open on Tuesday, October 10, from 1pm to 3pm.

Kettlesing will be open on Wednesday, October 11, from 1pm to 3pm

Ripley will open on Thursday, October 12, from 1pm to 3pm.

Miss Victoria Kirkham said: “Our scheduled Open Afternoons give prospective, new and current families the opportunity to be part of our school life, see what makes each school superb and enjoy refreshments from our PTAs.

"We warmly welcome everyone to our schools and very much look forward to seeing as many families as possible.”

The Federation of Beckwithshaw and Kettlesing Felliscliffe Primary Schools was first launched in 2019