Thousands of Harrogate pupils to ditch the car this Friday in Walk to School Day

Supporting Harrogate Walk to School Day - Pupils at Willow Tree Primary School. (Picture courtesy of Zero Carbon Harrogate)

Since it was first launched nearly two years ago, a total of 55 primary and secondary schools have taken part in Harrogate District Walk to School Day with more than 10,000 pupils taking part at any one time.

Continuing its mission of reducing the district’s carbon emissions, tackling traffic congestion, and boosting physical and mental health, organisers Zero Carbon Harrogate recently introduced a new system of gold, silver and bronze certificate awards to be awarded at the end of each academic year to the schools whose pupils have the best record of participation.

The current list of schools taking part is:

Admiral Long CE Primay School

Ashville College

Aspin Park Academy

Bilton Grange

Birstwith CE Primary School

Coppice Valley Primary School

Green Hammerton C of E Primary School

Hampsthwaite C of E Primary School

Harrogate Grammar School

Highfield Prep School

Kettlesing Felliscliffe Community Primary School

Kirby Hill CE Primary School

Oatlands Infant SchoolOatlands Junior School

Pannal

Rossett Acre Primary

Scotton Lingerfield Primary School

Sharow CE Primary School

Spofforth C of E school

St Josephs Catholic Primary School

St Mary's Primary School Knaresborough

St Roberts, Harrogate

The Federation of Holy Trinity C of E Schools

Western

Willow tree