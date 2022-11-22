Thousands of Harrogate pupils to ditch the car this Friday in Walk to School Day
Thousands of pupils and their parents will be dispensing with the car when Harrogate District Walk to School Day returns this Friday, November 25.
Since it was first launched nearly two years ago, a total of 55 primary and secondary schools have taken part in Harrogate District Walk to School Day with more than 10,000 pupils taking part at any one time.
Continuing its mission of reducing the district’s carbon emissions, tackling traffic congestion, and boosting physical and mental health, organisers Zero Carbon Harrogate recently introduced a new system of gold, silver and bronze certificate awards to be awarded at the end of each academic year to the schools whose pupils have the best record of participation.
The current list of schools taking part is:
Admiral Long CE Primay School
Ashville College
Aspin Park Academy
Bilton Grange
Birstwith CE Primary School
Coppice Valley Primary School
Green Hammerton C of E Primary School
Hampsthwaite C of E Primary School
Harrogate Grammar School
Highfield Prep School
Kettlesing Felliscliffe Community Primary School
Kirby Hill CE Primary School
Oatlands Infant SchoolOatlands Junior School
Pannal
Rossett Acre Primary
Scotton Lingerfield Primary School
Sharow CE Primary School
Spofforth C of E school
St Josephs Catholic Primary School
St Mary's Primary School Knaresborough
St Roberts, Harrogate
The Federation of Holy Trinity C of E Schools
Western
Willow tree
Harrogate Walk to School dates scheduled for the 2022-2023 academic year are as follows:25th November 20223rd February 202324th March 202312th May 202330th June 2023