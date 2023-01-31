This is what Harrogate secondary schools are planning ahead of strike action taking place on Wednesday

Teachers in schools across the Harrogate district will strike on Wednesday, meaning that schools will either close for the day or see classrooms disrupted if they decide to remain open.

The National Education Union (NEU), which is the largest teaching union in the country, is behind the industrial action that will affect schools in England and Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the latest strike to hit the country this winter that has also seen nurses, rail workers, postal staff and paramedics join picket lines.

A number of teachers across the Harrogate district are taking part in industrial action tomorrow

The Department of Education have issued guidance to schools around handling strike action and have asked that, in the event of strike action, schools should prioritise students taking public examinations and vulnerable children.

We take a look at what Harrogate secondary schools are planning for their pupils ahead of industrial action taking place tomorrow:

Harrogate Grammar School

Year 11 – attend school as normal with taught lessons in school, where the teacher is not striking, and independent private study and revision in the Learning Resource Centre

Year 13 – attend school as normal with taught lessons in school, where the teacher is not striking, and independent private study in the Sixth Form Study Centre

Years 7-10 – lessons will take place remotely via Teams, where the teacher is not striking, within the structure of the normal school day and additional resources will be shared with students in the time when a lesson does not take place due to strike action

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Year 12 – lessons will take place remotely via Teams, where the teacher is not striking, within the structure of the normal school day, supplemented by independent study at home

St Aidan’s Church of England High School

On Wednesday, the school will remain open to all Year 7 and Year 11 students and anyone with an Education Health Care Plan (EHCP)

Students in Years 8, 9 and 10 should remain at home and engage with online learning resources which will be made available to them

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students in Years 12 and 13 are not obliged to attend school on Wednesday, however, the school will ensure that a supervised study area is made available to them should they notify the school that they intend to come on site and make use of that facility

Rossett School

Year 7 – all students should attend school as normal

Year 11 – all students should attend school as normal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Year 12 and 13 – all students should attend school as normal

Years 8, 9 and 10 – students will not be in school on this day – the Senior leadership Team is creating a series of lessons for each of these year groups that hey can access from home

The parents of children who are identified as vulnerable will be contacted directly by Learning Support Officers to confirm their attendance in school

St John Fisher Catholic High School

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday, the school will remain open to all Year 7 and Year 11 students and anyone with an Education Health Care Plan (EHCP)

Students in Years 8, 9 and 10 should remain at home and engage with online learning resources which will be made available to them

Students in Years 12 and 13 are not obliged to attend school on Wednesday, however, the school will ensure that a supervised study area is made available to them should they notify the school that they intend to come on site and make use of that facility

Harrogate High School

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a letter sent home to parents on January 20, Head of the Academy Mr Gill, said: “As an academy trust, we would only consider school closure on these days as a last resort when no other option is available.

"We will have special regard to maintaining education for those students sitting public exams this year so that they are not disadvantaged.

"Staff do not have an obligation to notify us of their intention to strike however, we are working in the coming days to assess numbers of our staff that intend to strike and over and we will assess the likely impact of the strike in order to maintain safe staffing levels in school.”