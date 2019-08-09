This is how the 23 primary schools in Harrogate were rated in their last OFSTED inspection

There are 23 primary schools in Harrogate.

Here's how they were all rated in their last OFSTED inspection.

2. Outstanding St Robert's Catholic Primary School, Harrogate'Ainsty Road, Harrogate, HG1 4AP'Ofsted rating: 1 Outstanding (Inspected: 05 May 2009)

3. Outstanding Oatlands Infant School'Hookstone Road, Harrogate, HG2 8BT'Ofsted rating: 1 Outstanding (Inspected: 10 May 2013)

4. Outstanding Western Primary School'Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NA'Ofsted rating: 1 Outstanding (Inspected: 06 June 2018)

5. Outstanding St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Harrogate, A Voluntary Academy'Coppice Rise, Harrogate, HG1 2DP'Ofsted rating: 1 Outstanding (Inspected: 24 November 2009)

