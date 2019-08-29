This is how the 15 secondary schools in the Harrogate district were rated in their last OFSTED inspections

We've taken a look at how all of the Harrogate district's secondary schools performed in their last Ofsted inspections...

From Harrogate and Ripon, to Knaresborough and Wetherby, we feature all of their ratings - ranging from outstanding to requires improvement...

St Aidan's CE High School, Oatlands Drive, Harrogate, HG2 8JR. Ofsted rating: outstanding.(Last full inspection: October 17 2006. Picture: Google.

1. Outstanding

St John Fisher Catholic High School, Hookstone Drive, Harrogate, HG2 8PT. Ofsted rating: Outstanding. Last full inspection: October 17, 2006. Picture: Google.

2. Outstanding

The Forest School, Park Lane, Knaresborough. Ofsted rating: Outstanding. Inspected: 11 June 2015. Picture: Google.

3. Outstanding

Harrogate Grammar School, Arthurs Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 0DZ. Ofsted rating: outstanding. Last full inspection: October 10, 2007. Picture: Google.

4. Outstanding

