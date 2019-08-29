This is how the 15 secondary schools in the Harrogate district were rated in their last OFSTED inspections
We've taken a look at how all of the Harrogate district's secondary schools performed in their last full Ofsted inspections...
From Harrogate and Ripon, to Knaresborough and Wetherby, we feature all of their ratings - ranging from outstanding to requires improvement...
1. Outstanding
St Aidan's CE High School, Oatlands Drive, Harrogate, HG2 8JR. Ofsted rating: outstanding.(Last full inspection: October 17 2006. Picture: Google.
2. Outstanding
St John Fisher Catholic High School, Hookstone Drive, Harrogate, HG2 8PT. Ofsted rating: Outstanding. Last full inspection: October 17, 2006. Picture: Google.
3. Outstanding
The Forest School, Park Lane, Knaresborough. Ofsted rating: Outstanding. Inspected: 11 June 2015. Picture: Google.
4. Outstanding
Harrogate Grammar School, Arthurs Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 0DZ. Ofsted rating: outstanding. Last full inspection: October 10, 2007. Picture: Google.
