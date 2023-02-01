These are the Harrogate schools taking part in Walk to School Day this week
Is your school taking part in the latest Harrogate Walk to School Day this Friday?
Since it was first launched nearly three years ago, a total of 55 primary and secondary schools have taken part in the widely-supported Harrogate District Walk to School Day.
This Friday’s event will see Harry Gator from Harrogate Town FC showing the club’s support by joining pupils at Hookstone Chase Primary Schoo l on their walk to school.
Held each half-term, the event usually sees more than 10,000 pupils taking part.
The idea is that, instead of making their usual car journey to school, children, teachers and parents are encouraged to walk, cycle, use public transport or use the 'park and stride' option and walk the last mile to school.
Organisers Zero Carbon Harrogate see this as a step towards reducing traffic congestion in Harrogate and helping cut the town’s carbon emissions.
Full list of schools in Harrogate district confirmed so far for Walk to School Day on Friday, February 3:
Admiral Long Church of England Primary School
Ashville College (Pre, Prep & Senior)
Aspin Park Academy
Bilton Grange Primary School
Birstwith Church of England Primary School
Coppice Valley Primary
Darley Community Primary School
Harrogate Grammar School
Highfield Pre & Prep School
Hookstone Chase Primary School
Kettlesing Felliscliffe Community Primary School
Killinghall Church of England Primary School
Oatlands Community Junior School
Pannal Primary School
Ripley Endowed (Church of England) School
Rossett Acre Primary School
Sharow Church of England School
Spofforth Church of England VC Primary School
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School
St Mary's Catholic Primary SchoolSt Peter's Church of England Primary School
St Robert's Catholic Primary School
The Federation of Holy Trinity C of E Schools and Nursery
Tockwith Church of England Primary Academy
Western Primary School
Willow Tree Community Primary School
Official figures show road transport is by the largest contributor to carbon emissions in the Harrogate district and is 28% above the UK average.
Zero Carbon Harrogate is also encouraging residents to avoid car journeys on a weekly basis by signing up to the Car Free Fridays at:
More information:
www.zerocarbonharrogate.org.uk/