These are the Harrogate schools taking part in Walk to School Day this week

Since it was first launched nearly three years ago, a total of 55 primary and secondary schools have taken part in the widely-supported Harrogate District Walk to School Day.

This Friday’s event will see Harry Gator from Harrogate Town FC showing the club’s support by joining pupils at Hookstone Chase Primary Schoo l on their walk to school.

Held each half-term, the event usually sees more than 10,000 pupils taking part.

Flashback to last year when pupils at Beckwithshaw County Primary School near Harrogate walked to school.

The idea is that, instead of making their usual car journey to school, children, teachers and parents are encouraged to walk, cycle, use public transport or use the 'park and stride' option and walk the last mile to school.

Organisers Zero Carbon Harrogate see this as a step towards reducing traffic congestion in Harrogate and helping cut the town’s carbon emissions.

Full list of schools in Harrogate district confirmed so far for Walk to School Day on Friday, February 3:

Admiral Long Church of England Primary School

Ashville College (Pre, Prep & Senior)

Aspin Park Academy

Bilton Grange Primary School

Birstwith Church of England Primary School

Coppice Valley Primary

Darley Community Primary School

Harrogate Grammar School

Highfield Pre & Prep School

Hookstone Chase Primary School

Kettlesing Felliscliffe Community Primary School

Killinghall Church of England Primary School

Oatlands Community Junior School

Pannal Primary School

Ripley Endowed (Church of England) School

Rossett Acre Primary School

Sharow Church of England School

Spofforth Church of England VC Primary School

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School

St Mary's Catholic Primary SchoolSt Peter's Church of England Primary School

St Robert's Catholic Primary School

The Federation of Holy Trinity C of E Schools and Nursery

Tockwith Church of England Primary Academy

Western Primary School

Willow Tree Community Primary School

Official figures show road transport is by the largest contributor to carbon emissions in the Harrogate district and is 28% above the UK average.

Zero Carbon Harrogate is also encouraging residents to avoid car journeys on a weekly basis by signing up to the Car Free Fridays at:

