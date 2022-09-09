The Queen: Harrogate’s Ashville College pays tribute to Her Majesty

In her address at this morning’s assembly, Ashville College Head Rhiannon Wilkinson, said: “Everyone in Ashville’s community will share the sadness at the news of the death of the Queen.

"Her Majesty has been a constant in all our lives and very few of us will have known any other monarch.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our new King, Charles III, and all the royal family.

The union jack flag at Ashville College flying at halfmast in memory of Her Majesty the Queen

“Elizabeth II has been, and will remain, a model of duty, discretion, devotion, and service.

"Her reign of seventy years is without precedent.

"She has navigated an era of enormous change and provided a focus of unity in a nation which faces many challenges.

"As a community with a considerable international element, we should also remember the impact she has had on the Commonwealth and the admiration in which she is held in countries throughout the world.

“Her Majesty epitomises qualities which are an example to us all – of selflessness, of kindness, of resilience, of commitment.