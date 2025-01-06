The full list of schools across the Harrogate district that are closed because of heavy snow

By Lucy Chappell
Published 6th Jan 2025, 08:52 GMT
A number of schools across the district have closed their doors to pupils today due to the heavy snow that has fallen over the weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across the Harrogate district until midday.

Here is a full list of all the schools that are closed today...

Admiral Long Church of England Primary School

Aspin Park Academy

Darley Primary School

Goldsborough Primary School

Harrogate College

Harrogate Grammar School

Harrogate High School

King James School

New Park Primary School

Oatlands Junior School

Outwood Academy

Rossett School#

Sicklinghall Community Primary School

Summerbridge Primary School

Tadcaster Grammar School

The Forest School

Western Primary School

Willow Tree Primary School

We will keep this list updated throughout the day

