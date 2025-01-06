The full list of schools across the Harrogate district that are closed because of heavy snow
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across the Harrogate district until midday.
Here is a full list of all the schools that are closed today...
Admiral Long Church of England Primary School
Aspin Park Academy
Darley Primary School
Goldsborough Primary School
Harrogate College
Harrogate Grammar School
Harrogate High School
King James School
New Park Primary School
Oatlands Junior School
Outwood Academy
Rossett School#
Sicklinghall Community Primary School
Summerbridge Primary School
Tadcaster Grammar School
The Forest School
Western Primary School
Willow Tree Primary School
We will keep this list updated throughout the day
