The full list of schools across the Harrogate district that are closed because of adverse weather
For many schools, this is the second day that they have been forced to close following heavy snow that fell throughout the weekend.
Here is a full list of all the schools that are closed today...
Admiral Long Church of England Primary School
Aspin Park Academy – partial
Bilton Grange Primary School
Birstwith Primary School
Coppice Valley Primary School
Forest Moor School
Fountains Church of England Primary School
Glasshouses Community Primary School
Grewelthorpe Church of England Primary School
Harrogate College
Harrogate Grammar School
Harrogate High School
Hookstone Chase Primary School
Killinghall Church of England Primary School
King James School
New Park Primary School
Nidderdale High School
Oatlands Infant School
Richard Taylor Primary School
Rossett Acre Primary School
Rossett School
Saltergate Schools
St Aidan’s Church of England High School
St Cuthbert's Church of England Primary School
St John Fisher Catholic High School
St Joseph’ Catholic Primary School
Starbeck Primary Academy
The Forest School
Western Primary School
Willow Tree Primary School – partial
We will keep this list updated throughout the day
