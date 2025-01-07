The full list of schools across the Harrogate district that are closed because of adverse weather

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of schools across the district have closed their doors to pupils today (Tuesday, January 7) due to the adverse weather conditions.

For many schools, this is the second day that they have been forced to close following heavy snow that fell throughout the weekend.

Here is a full list of all the schools that are closed today...

Admiral Long Church of England Primary School

Aspin Park Academy – partial

Bilton Grange Primary School

Birstwith Primary School

Coppice Valley Primary School

Forest Moor School

Fountains Church of England Primary School

Glasshouses Community Primary School

Grewelthorpe Church of England Primary School

Harrogate College

Harrogate Grammar School

Harrogate High School

Hookstone Chase Primary School

Killinghall Church of England Primary School

King James School

New Park Primary School

Nidderdale High School

Oatlands Infant School

Richard Taylor Primary School

Rossett Acre Primary School

Rossett School

Saltergate Schools

St Aidan’s Church of England High School

St Cuthbert's Church of England Primary School

St John Fisher Catholic High School

St Joseph’ Catholic Primary School

Starbeck Primary Academy

The Forest School

Western Primary School

Willow Tree Primary School – partial

We will keep this list updated throughout the day