The full list of schools across the Harrogate district that are closed as adverse weather continues
For many schools, this is the third day that they have been forced to close following heavy snow that fell throughout the weekend.
Here is a full list of all the schools that are closed today...
Admiral Long Church of England Primary School
Aspin Park Academy – partial
Beckwithshaw Primary School
Bilton Grange Primary School
Coppice Valley Primary School – partial
Forest Moor School
Fountains Church of England Primary School
Goldsborough Primary School
Grewelthorpe Church of England Primary School
Grove Road Community Primary School
Hampsthwaite Church of England Primary School
Harrogate College
Harrogate High School – partial
Harrogate Ladies’ College
Highfield Prep School
Hookstone Chase Primary School
Kettlesing Felliscliffe Primary School
Killinghall Church of England Primary School
King James School – partial
New Park Primary School
Oatlands Infant School
Oatlands Junior School
Richard Taylor Primary School
Ripley Endowed Church of England Primary School
Rossett School
Saltergate Schools
Sicklinghall Community Primary School
Springwater School
St John Fisher Catholic High School
St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School
Starbeck Primary Academy
The Forest School
Western Primary School – partial
Willow Tree Primary School
We will keep this list updated throughout the day
