The full list of schools across the Harrogate district that are closed as adverse weather continues

A number of schools across the district have closed their doors to pupils today (January 8) due to the adverse weather conditions.

For many schools, this is the third day that they have been forced to close following heavy snow that fell throughout the weekend.

Here is a full list of all the schools that are closed today...

Admiral Long Church of England Primary School

Aspin Park Academy – partial

Beckwithshaw Primary School

Bilton Grange Primary School

Coppice Valley Primary School – partial

Forest Moor School

Fountains Church of England Primary School

Goldsborough Primary School

Grewelthorpe Church of England Primary School

Grove Road Community Primary School

Hampsthwaite Church of England Primary School

Harrogate College

Harrogate High School – partial

Harrogate Ladies’ College

Highfield Prep School

Hookstone Chase Primary School

Kettlesing Felliscliffe Primary School

Killinghall Church of England Primary School

King James School – partial

New Park Primary School

Oatlands Infant School

Oatlands Junior School

Richard Taylor Primary School

Ripley Endowed Church of England Primary School

Rossett School

Saltergate Schools

Sicklinghall Community Primary School

Springwater School

St John Fisher Catholic High School

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School

Starbeck Primary Academy

The Forest School

Western Primary School – partial

Willow Tree Primary School

We will keep this list updated throughout the day