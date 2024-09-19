Tesco shoppers in Harrogate have chance to win share of £500,000 for schools and children’s groups this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tesco shoppers in Harrogate have a golden hour to win a share of half a million pounds for their local school or a children’s group this weekend.

As part of the supermarket’s Stronger Starts campaign, between 12pm and 1pm on Saturday, September 21, shoppers in the Tesco store on Ripon Road can take a lucky dip to find a gold version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token.

Customers who find a gold token will be able to select which of the three chosen local schools or children’s groups will receive a £5,000 Golden Grant to spend on equipment or healthy food to help give children a stronger start in life.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco, said: “Schools and local projects are vital in supporting our children and our communities.

"We’re giving customers the chance to make a difference to a school or group that’s doing amazing work on their doorstep.”

Golden Grants are awarded twice a year as part of Tesco Stronger Starts, an £8 million grant programme in partnership with Groundwork UK.

The grants are there to help schools and children’s groups in areas such as Harrogate provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, and equipment for healthy activities.

Schools and children’s groups in Harrogate can apply via Groundwork for a grant by heading to www.tescoplc.com/strongerstarts

Successful applications will go to a vote in their local Tesco store where customers choose which of the three projects they’d like to support by voting with a blue token.

Since Tesco launched its Community Grants programme in 2016, more than £100 million has been given to more than 50,000 local schools and community groups.