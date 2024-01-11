Teacher at Harrogate district school convicted of assaulting husband and daughter

A female teacher at a Harrogate district school has been convicted of assaulting her husband and daughter.

The name of the teacher and the school where she worked at the time of the offences cannot be named to protect the identity of the daughter.

She was charged with three counts of assault by beating, two against her husband and one against her daughter.

She pleaded guilty and was sentenced at York Magistrates’ Court last month where she received a community order, rehabilitation activity requirements and alcohol treatment requirements.

She was ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.