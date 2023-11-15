Talented Queen Mary’s School pupils shine at the Ripon Young Musician of the Year competition

A Ripon school saw its pupils awarded several high commendations while one standout performance took home the Most Promising Instrumentalist prize at the Ripon Young Musician of the Year competition 2023.

The city’s popular Young Musician of the Year competition took place over the weekend and encourages young musicians up to and including age 18, giving them an opportunity for their talent to be recognised.

All girls boarding school Queen Mary’s School, located just outside Ripon, proved its “inspiring” music department has a reason to be proud as pupils received a number of accolades for their standout performances.

Year six pupil and Ripon Cathedral chorister, Evalyn Webster, took first position in the Years five and six woodwind, brass and percussion category with a captivating performance of “Morceau de Concours” by Fauré.

Pictured: Evalyn Webster who took home the Most Promising Instrumentalist at the Ripon Young Musician of the Year Competition.

Evalyn was then invited to perform at St John’s Church, Sharow, where she was awarded the cup for Most Promising Instrumentalist, a recognition presented by the Mayor of Ripon.

Reflecting on her achievement, Evalyn said: “It was such a surprise and an honour to receive the award.”

The school's successes continued with other Highly Commended performances, including Year six pupils Nancy J and Florence B in both the duet and Years five and six categories.

Also, Year 10 pupils Scarlet H and Carolina F were also recognised with commendations for their performances.

Following the achievements of pupils, Queen Mary’s School announced its music scholarship and senior choristership applications, which are now open for children in the area.

With “outstanding” music and choral provision, Queen Mary’s School provides performing opportunities and commitment to nurturing musical talent.

Notable performances have included Mary Poppins Jr, the opera Dido and Aeneas, Fauré’s Requiem and the chapel choir’s 43rd consecutive performance of Benjamin Britten’s “Ceremony of Carols”.

Carole Cameron, head of Queen Mary’s School, said: “Congratulations to all our musicians and vocalists who took part in the competition and in particular Evalyn Webster for winning her award.