Tadcaster Primary Academy head teacher thanks Avant Homes North Yorkshire for creating 'truly outstanding' outdoor area for the children
The renovated area provides an enhanced and safe outdoor learning environment for the pupils, “with a focus on fostering creativity, exploration and physical activity”.
It has been designed to have a positive impact on the children’s physical and cognitive development, providing them with a “stimulating environment to explore, learn and grow”.
Caroline Towler, Tadcaster Primary Academy head teacher, said: “It’s not often we have the opportunity to have such transformational work done completely free of charge, especially during a time when costs for the school have significantly increased.
“The skill and generosity of the team from Avant Homes North Yorkshire has provided our children with a truly outstanding outdoor area which they thoroughly enjoy using and learning from.”
The project, which was done on a charitable basis, is part of Wetherby-based Avant Homes North Yorkshire’s ongoing commitment to supporting and enhancing the local communities where it builds.
The housebuilder made significant improvements to the school by delivering a variety of projects including the construction of a sandbox, installation of benches and creation of woodland areas within the playground.
Matt Oldfield, Avant Homes North Yorkshire managing director, said: “We have taken a great deal of satisfaction from this project knowing it will help inspire young minds and encourage active learning through play.
“As a housebuilder, we are dedicated to creating long-lasting sustainable communities.
"Working together with the educators at Tadcaster Primary Academy to upgrade the play area is a great example of us putting that commitment into practice.”