The renovated area provides an enhanced and safe outdoor learning environment for the pupils, “with a focus on fostering creativity, exploration and physical activity”.

It has been designed to have a positive impact on the children’s physical and cognitive development, providing them with a “stimulating environment to explore, learn and grow”.

Caroline Towler, Tadcaster Primary Academy head teacher, said: “It’s not often we have the opportunity to have such transformational work done completely free of charge, especially during a time when costs for the school have significantly increased.

Avant Homes North Yorkshire's Matt Oldfield with Tadcaster Primary Academy pupils in the upgraded play area

“The skill and generosity of the team from Avant Homes North Yorkshire has provided our children with a truly outstanding outdoor area which they thoroughly enjoy using and learning from.”

The project, which was done on a charitable basis, is part of Wetherby-based Avant Homes North Yorkshire’s ongoing commitment to supporting and enhancing the local communities where it builds.

The housebuilder made significant improvements to the school by delivering a variety of projects including the construction of a sandbox, installation of benches and creation of woodland areas within the playground.

Matt Oldfield, Avant Homes North Yorkshire managing director, said: “We have taken a great deal of satisfaction from this project knowing it will help inspire young minds and encourage active learning through play.

“As a housebuilder, we are dedicated to creating long-lasting sustainable communities.