Tadcaster Grammar builds on GCSE results success

Tadcaster Grammar School said it has recorded another ‘extremely successful’ year for GCSE results.

Andrew Sykes, KS4 Director, said: “In the new world of numerical GCSE grades, we are delighted to report that 89 per cent achieved a grade 4 or above in English (equivalent to the old grade C or above) and 87 per cent achieved the same benchmark for Maths.

“Across all subjects, 30 per cent of all GCSE grades were 7, 8 or 9 (equivalent to the old GCSE grades A and A*).

“Having been widely reported that GCSEs are getting more difficult, it is testament to the hard work of the students and our staff, that the results, once again, show an improvement on last year for equivalent benchmarks.

“Congratulations to all of our students, many of whom we look forward to seeing return to TGS for their chosen post-16 courses; we wish all our students every success for the future.”