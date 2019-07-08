Swinton signs up to partner Youth Trust

The Archbishop of York Youth Trust has announce a partnership with the Swinton Foundation as they choose the Youth Trust as their charity of the year.

Swinton Estate’s charitable arm will enable the Youth Trust to continue supporting young leaders across the country in character and leadership development.

The Youth Trust was founded by Dr John Sentamu in 2009 when he announced his vision to empower a new generation of young leaders who would ‘be the change’ that they need to see in our schools and communities.

Through the Young Leaders Award (YLA), a character education programme for all schools, the Youth Trust have so far reached over 80,000 young people; helping them to grow in confidence and building their leadership skills to make a difference in local communities and beyond.

Skelton Newby Hall CE Primary School, just 15 miles from Swinton Park, have been running the Key Stage 2 YLA with their year 6 pupils.

This years’ cohort have thoroughly enjoyed taking part in the YLA and have taken part in many personal and community projects to support the community around them.

These projects have included a community litter pick, walking neighbours’ dogs, cleaning friends cars and cooking meals for friends and family.

To launch the charity partnership with Swinton Park, 6 young leaders from Skelton Newby enjoyed afternoon tea at the Hall, a tour of the grounds and to hear about the work Swinton Park do to support the Youth Trust.

“The Young Leaders Award has given me confidence to work as part of a team,” said Alfie, Key Stage 2 Pupil, Skelton Newby Hall.

As part of this partnership, Swinton Park hotel will host the annual Youth Trust fundraiser, Carols by Candlelight on December 4.

Having raised over £20,000 in the last two years, the event is a magical night with music from the Yorkshire Decibelles and a three-course meal in the beautiful surroundings of the Castle.

Felicity Cunliffe-Lister, Proprietor of the Swinton Estate said: “Enabling younger generations to achieve their potential is vitally important in building a bright future for our community and so we are delighted to be supporting of the Archbishop of York Youth Trust over the coming year, as part of the Swinton Foundation’s ongoing charitable work in the region.”

The Archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu said: “A heartfelt thank you to the Swinton Estate for their partnership of charity of the year with the Youth Trust.

“I’m delighted with the progress that my Youth Trust is making in reaching more young people and communities across our nation.

“When I visit Primary and Secondary schools involved in the Young Leaders Award programme, I’m always encouraged and inspired to see how the young people are growing in confidence, leadership and positive character development. They are leaders, not of tomorrow, but today!”