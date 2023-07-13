News you can trust since 1836
Students from Harrogate meet town's MP at House of Commons and grab a 'selfie' while they're there

Pupils from two Harrogate schools have visited Parliament to quiz the town's MP on the issues of the day - and grab a photo at the new ‘selfie spot’ on the House of Commons Terrace.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 13th Jul 2023, 16:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 16:49 BST

Local primary and secondary schools and colleges often visit Parliament for a tour around the historic corridors of the Palace of Westminster and take part in workshops with Parliament’s education team.

And they also get the chance to meet their local MP.

Two Harrogate schools took advantage of the scheme recently with prefects from Harrogate Ladies College and students from St Aidan’s Church of England High School being hosted by Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones.

Time for a 'selfie' - Pupils from two Harrogate schools with Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones at the new ‘selfie spot’ on the House of Commons Terrace. (PIcture contributed)Time for a 'selfie' - Pupils from two Harrogate schools with Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones at the new ‘selfie spot’ on the House of Commons Terrace. (PIcture contributed)
Time for a 'selfie' - Pupils from two Harrogate schools with Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones at the new ‘selfie spot’ on the House of Commons Terrace. (PIcture contributed)
The MP said he was very happy to meet the youngsters and answer their questions.

“It is great to see young people visit Parliament to learn about its history and how to become involved in politics,” said Mr Jones

“They had interesting and difficult questions and I hope that all those who attended enjoy their visit and left feeling inspired by our democracy and intrigued by Parliament’s workings.”

The Houses of Parliament are one of London’s most recognised attractions and have been at the centre of English politics since the 11th century.

Teachers can find out more about school visits to Parliament by contacting Mr Jones’s office at [email protected] or by calling 01423 529614.

If schools are unable to visit in person, there may be an opportunity for a member of the Parliamentary education team to visit the school.

