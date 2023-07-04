Student's floral tribute to King Charles brought to life at Ripon Spa Gardens
The 17-year-old has seen her winning entry in a city-wide competition for schools throughout the area brought to life in Ripon’s Spa Gardens.
Run by Harrogate Borough Council in conjunction with Ripon in Bloom, Evie’s design was translated from paper to flowerbed by the council’s parks team.
She said: “I was really pleased when I heard I won as I wasn’t expecting too!”
Studying art, chemistry and geography, Evie plans to take a degree in fine art after RGS: “I am very interested in the design side of gardening,” she said.
“I knew the flowers that I wanted and the colours I wanted to use and so I just went from there. It was so nice to see the flower bed I designed come to life, it was an incredible surprise!"