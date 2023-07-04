Student's floral tribute to King Charles brought to life at Ripon Spa Gardens

The 17-year-old has seen her winning entry in a city-wide competition for schools throughout the area brought to life in Ripon’s Spa Gardens.

Run by Harrogate Borough Council in conjunction with Ripon in Bloom, Evie’s design was translated from paper to flowerbed by the council’s parks team.

She said: “I was really pleased when I heard I won as I wasn’t expecting too!”

Students floral tribute brought to life in honour of King Charles III

Studying art, chemistry and geography, Evie plans to take a degree in fine art after RGS: “I am very interested in the design side of gardening,” she said.