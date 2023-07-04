News you can trust since 1836
Student's floral tribute to King Charles brought to life at Ripon Spa Gardens

Ripon Grammar School student Evie Wood has been honoured for her design for a floral tribute to King Charles III.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 4th Jul 2023, 14:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 14:46 BST

The 17-year-old has seen her winning entry in a city-wide competition for schools throughout the area brought to life in Ripon’s Spa Gardens.

Run by Harrogate Borough Council in conjunction with Ripon in Bloom, Evie’s design was translated from paper to flowerbed by the council’s parks team.

She said: “I was really pleased when I heard I won as I wasn’t expecting too!”

Students floral tribute brought to life in honour of King Charles IIIStudents floral tribute brought to life in honour of King Charles III
Students floral tribute brought to life in honour of King Charles III
Studying art, chemistry and geography, Evie plans to take a degree in fine art after RGS: “I am very interested in the design side of gardening,” she said.

“I knew the flowers that I wanted and the colours I wanted to use and so I just went from there. It was so nice to see the flower bed I designed come to life, it was an incredible surprise!"

Related topics:Charles IIIRiponHarrogate Borough CouncilRGS