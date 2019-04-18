Students enjoy real trip to Madrid

Knaresborough King James’s School students headed to Madrid during the Easter holiday for five days on a Pro Development Football Tour.

The 45 Year 8–10 students, aimed to develop football skills and discover the local culture as well as playing football against local opposition.

They also attended professional training sessions on the Valdebebas training complex, and enjoyed a day excursion to Madrid to watch Real Madrid FC in the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Robert and Jo Atkinson from R & J’s Yorkshire’s Finest Farmers & Butchers recently presented the new training kit to the students.

Robert said; “It is a great pleasure to sponsor this event and wish the staff and students a safe and enjoyable trip.”